AEW President Tony Khan has lashed out at ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger, accusing him of pushing lies for WWE CEO Nick Khan.

We noted before how Khan took to Twitter to celebrate how 36,000 tickets were sold for the AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 27, and that’s just the pre-sale. You can click here for Khan’s original comments.

In an update, Coppinger responded to a Wrestling Observer tweet that said 35,000 tickets were sold during the All In pre-sale, noting that Wembley Stadium is only set up to hold 40,000 seats for the AEW UK debut, comparing it to the 94,000 that the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte drew last April.

“Hearing Wembley is scaled for only 40K for AEW – far cry from last April when I was ringside for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte and it was packed to the brim with 94,000. Nothing beats the big-fight feel at Wembley,” Coppinger wrote.

Khan quickly fired back and accused Coppinger of being a liar, and told him to relay a message to the WWE CEO.

“LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass,” Khan wrote.

Khan later added in a follow-up tweet, “Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I’m just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that’s so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood?”

Coppinger stated in 2019 that he was being represented by an agent with CAA (Creative Artists Agency), but he did not specifically name Khan as his rep. Khan left CAA in mid-2020 to work for WWE.

Copping has not responded to Khan as of this writing. You can see the related tweets below:

LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2023

Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I'm just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that's so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2023

