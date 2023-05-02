Tony Khan is a happy man.

The company president took to Twitter to respond to the success of today’s All In London presale, which saw 35,000 tickets get sold for the August 27th event from Wembley Stadium. As a reminder, the official sale for the show does not happen until the end of the week.

Khan writes that the number is actually 36,000, which adds up to $4.7 million dollars in revenue. He goes on to call this one of the best days in the history of the company, an achievement that will be celebrated on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite.

Today’s one of the best days in @AEW history. Thank you to all buying #AEWAllIn tickets today, off to an AMAZING start already 36,000 sold for £3.8M ($4.7M) + we’re only getting started, more great seats are going on-sale! Let’s celebrate TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite.

AEW has yet to announce any other shows in the U.K. other than its debut All In London show. Check out Khan’s tweet below.