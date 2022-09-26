Matt Menard and Angelo Parker are two of the most improved wrestlers in the world, according to AEW President Tony Khan.

Speaking on Barstool Rasslin, Khan commended the tag team and said that Menard and Parker have improved due to the Jericho Appreciation Society.

“They are two of the most improved wrestlers in the world. What a great year, Parker and Menard have had. Those guys are really, really great wrestlers and I’m excited to see – honestly, they have the ability to be great wrestlers, but this year we’ve seen them transcend it and become also great sports entertainers. It’s taken Menard and Parker to another level of being with (Chris) Jericho.”

Quotes via Cultaholic.