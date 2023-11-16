Tony Khan gets a lot of help with the AEW women’s division from two particular talents.

During the AEW Full Gear 2023 pre-show media conference call on Thursday evening, the AEW President was asked about whether or not there is a desire to increase the female involvement behind-the-scenes in the company amid reports of Megha Parekh focusing on NFL matters instead with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Khan noted that Sarah Stock and Madison Rayne are two people he relies on a lot for the AEW women’s division.

In particular, the AEW and ROH President claimed Stock has been working with men and women, citing her ability to speak Spanish being a very strong attribute in her favor when dealing with luchadores.

