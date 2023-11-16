Tony Khan gets a lot of help with the AEW women’s division from two particular talents.
During the AEW Full Gear 2023 pre-show media conference call on Thursday evening, the AEW President was asked about whether or not there is a desire to increase the female involvement behind-the-scenes in the company amid reports of Megha Parekh focusing on NFL matters instead with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Khan noted that Sarah Stock and Madison Rayne are two people he relies on a lot for the AEW women’s division.
In particular, the AEW and ROH President claimed Stock has been working with men and women, citing her ability to speak Spanish being a very strong attribute in her favor when dealing with luchadores.
- * Update On Bryan Danielson’s AEW In-Ring Return: Waiting On Clearance To Fly
* Tony Khan On MJF Being An AEW Ambassador & Homegrown Star, Hangman/Swerve, Lucha Stars
* Tony Khan Worked Closely With Toni Storm On New “Timeless” Character, Hints At Developments To Come
* Tony Khan Talks About How He Promotes His “Major Announcements,” Teases One For After Full Gear
* AEW Full Gear Nearing $1 Million Gate, AEW Has Biggest Money Year In History In 2023, ALL IN Buys
* Tony Khan Opens Up On Working With Sting & Adam Copeland, AEW Cross-Promoting With “The Iron Claw”
(H/T to F4WOnline.com)