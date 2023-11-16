Legends are often a lot alike.

That is what Tony Khan has learned after working with two of the biggest active legends in the pro wrestling business.

The AEW President spoke about working with pro wrestling legends Sting and Adam Copeland in AEW during the pre-AEW Full Gear 2023 media conference call on Thursday afternoon for Saturday’s pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

While touching on the topic on the call, the AEW boss man claimed “The Icon” and “The Rated-R Superstar” have a lot of similarities, dubbing them both “imposing, yet kind-hearted figures.”

Khan also claimed that for him, seeing Copeland and Christian Cage standing across the ring from each other this Saturday at AEW Full Gear 2023 is going to be a big deal.

When asked about cross-promoting Adam Copeland and MJF’s non-wrestling projects coming up, Khan said he couldn’t speak to Copeland’s in “Percy Jackson,” but thinks there is a great opportunity to seamlessly promote “The Iron Claw” film about The Von Erich Family that MJF is involved with as a producer. He mentioned AEW’s shows in Dallas, Texas in December as the perfect time to do something.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Saturday for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com)