AEW Full Gear 2023 is big business.

During the pre-pay-per-view media conference call for this Saturday’s special event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Tony Khan ran down some of the business notes for the show.

According to the AEW and ROH President, the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view for this Saturday is fast-approaching a $1 million gate, noting that they are already over $900k right now and are expecting a big final walkup before the show.

Khan noted that increased pay-per-views for AEW has been great for the company’s financial bottom line, and something he was confident about after studying the subject through the years.

The AEW President mentioned that they are bringing in money “hand-over-fist” with their annual pay-per-views, and that AEW ALL IN 2023 specifically did over 200,000 buys. He also claimed 2023 is the best revenue year for the company in AEW history.

“We’ve built a nice calendar this year that is sustainable,” Khan said.

