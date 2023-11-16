Out in the Ring, the Ry Levy produced documentary on he LGBTQIA community in the world of professional wrestling, premieres tonight on FUSE and FUSE+. The documentary, which includes stories from multiple high profile pro wrestlers in the community, looks at the way homosexuals and the gay community have been presented in pro wrestling through the years. From Gorgeous George Wagner to Sonny Kiss, no stone is left unturned as the documentary looks at the progress made towards acceptance has become more clear while also shinning a light at the work still left to be done.

Recently, Ry Levy and pro wrestler Mike Parrow joined the Wrestling Epicenter to discuss the film. You can listen to those two interviews below.

Ry Levy on why this film was important for him to create:

“One of the things I look for as a director is stories about hidden histories as they relate to myself as a member of the LGBTQIA community. Finding people in spaces where we’ve been told we’re not welcome. Or, where there is potential for a hidden history. Finding a place where you’re not really represented because we know that we’re everywhere. Wrestling just made sense. Growing up in the 1980’s on a diet on a diet of Stampede Wrestling and through the 80’s with the AWA, the WWE, WCW, and beyond. Wrestling is something that I have a deep affection for so I was able, through Out in the Ring, to look at the wrestling world and go, “Who are we?” That is what got me interested in starting the research to find that hidden history and to also find out professional wrestlers who were willing to speak.”

Ry Levy on what a heterosexual could take away from the documentary:

What I wanted to do, and I used it through the lense of professional wrestling, is I wanted to show that humans are humans. Stories of struggle and human strife are all around whether we’re conservative, liberal, gay, straight, non bionary, black, white, Muslim, Jewish. Humans are human and we all have a story to tell.”

Be sure and check your local listings to find FUSE’s airing of Out in the Ring tonight, November 15tth!