Tony Khan presents a special championship.

The AEW President gifted a custom AEW championship to head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers, whose team defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in today’s NCAA Gator Bowl. The game took place at the Jacksonville Jaguars EverBank Stadium.

#AEW’s Owner & CEO @TonyKhan presented a custom AEW World Championship to the Head Coach of @ClemsonFB, Dabo Swinney in recognition of the Tigers winning the 2023 @taxslayerbowl today in Jacksonville at the @jaguars home, @EverBankStadium pic.twitter.com/4EXZwATJNQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2023

Justin Robertson, Associate Editor for The Tiger, shared a video of Khan presenting the title.