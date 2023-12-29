Claudio Castagnoli says he was super close to competing in the NJPW G1 Climax.

The Blackpool Combat Club member revealed this news during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, where he expressed his interest in wrestling in the grueling tournament at some point before his career is over, adding that he feels he owes it NJPW.

I was very excited. [Laughs] Right before I joined AEW, I was extremely close, probably a couple days away before doing the G1 for New Japan. I always want to do the G1, and I still owe them one, I feel like. So to do the Continental Classic, I was super excited.

Claudio will be in action on tomorrow’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where he’ll be teaming with Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia to take on Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal and Brody King.

Check out Claudio’s full interview below.

