AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce that he has pulled the Andrade El Idolo vs. Preston “10” Vance matchup from this Friday’s edition of Rampage, a bout that had El Idolo’s AEW career on the line.

In its place Khan says that a trios titles match will take place between Death Triangle and the Dark Order, which 10 will get to compete in. See his full tweet below.

Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.

We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out: World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022

It is not known why Khan decided to pull the matchup but Andrade El Idolo has been in headlines all week due to his comments about Sammy Guevara and the two men going at it on Twitter shortly afterwards. That full story can be found here.

In the same interview he spoke about his relationship with Triple H and how he wanted more from his run in both WWE and AEW. Those quotes can be found here.