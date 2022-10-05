Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary special will feature a “National Scissoring Day” celebration with Billy Gunn and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. The trio have built a significant buzz in recent months, and it was just revealed today that their “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” t-shirt is AEW’s #1 seller of 2022 so far.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Variety’s Joe Otterson to promote tonight’s Dynamite and was asked about AEW’s first homegrown tag team champions, noting that they worked their way up to the point “where the audience was completely behind them.”

Khan talked more about The Acclaimed’s rise to the top of the AEW tag team division.

“They found ways to connect with the audience, but also to have great matches, and you have to be able to do both to be a truly top wrestler,” Khan said. “Scissoring is something that really connects to the fans. So I think all this week and especially around Wednesday, and maybe the continuing into Thursday at school the next day, there’s going to be people scissoring at school, at work and in the audience at AEW, and there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s a great way to greet somebody.”

After winning the titles from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at the Grand Slam Dynamite a few weeks back, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens made their first successful title defense on last week’s Rampage from Philadelphia as they retained in a Triple Threat over Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade. They are to defend against Lee and Strickland in a rematch soon.

