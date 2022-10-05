Andrade El Idolo recently spoke with Mas Lucha for a sitdown interview in Mexico City. The interview comes as he prepares to face The Dark Order’s 10 in a Career vs. Mask match on AEW Rampage this week. Below are highlights from the interview:

Rush signing to AEW:

“I am happy that he got signed. I tried to help as much as possible and they (AEW) liked his work. People wanted to see Los Ingobernables back together after I joined WWE. I went to AEW and reforming Los Ingobernables is something awesome and there will be a lot of stuff coming. May be good or it may be bad, I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”

His standing in AEW ahead of this week’s Rampage match, if he’s had recent talks with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H:

“It’s difficult. I was in WWE and I had a big contract and they offered me an even better contract but I rejected it because I wanted to continue growing, you know? That’s why I chose to go to AEW, but right now I feel a little stagnant and I want more. I feel like I am going through what I was going through in WWE right now. Although I have a great contract and the schedule is good too because the WWE schedule is unimaginable. People believe that you only wrestle once a week, but you wrestle non-televised matches in other cities and countries. Right now, it’s difficult because I want more in AEW, especially now that RUSH came in. Since he joined, I was like I want more. There is lots of stuff happening, including people saying I want to go back to Triple H, but I don’t want to speak too much about that.”

His relationship with Triple H, the WWE status of his wife Charlotte Flair:

“He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities. And if he wanted to speak to me, my wife works there, so he can always reach out to me from there too. It is difficult at the same time because Ashley (Charlotte Flair) has time off due to personal reasons and she will specify them in future interviews. It was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on Weekends while I traveled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave. Right now we are good because I get to see her more, I hope she comes back soon. With AEW, I don’t know what will happen on Friday.”

His AEW future coming out of Rampage, wanting more from his AEW run and focusing on the AEW World Title:

“It’s a coin toss. I don’t know what can happen and I am a little like how I felt in WWE, whereas I wanted to do more and I feel like I am not growing. I want more. I am not a conformist, even if they pay me a lot. I get good pay and I work fewer dates, but I want more. It’s been over a year since I joined AEW, a lot of people already know me from WWE, but it’s time to focus on the AEW Championship. I want more.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)