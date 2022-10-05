Saraya’s AEW in-ring future has been up in the air since she made her debut for the company last month. It was reported that she signed a three-year deal with AEW, and it has been teased that she will end up wrestling in some capacity.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with ComicBook’s Connor Casey this week and asked if fans should expect some sort of update on Saraya’s in-ring future soon.

“I will, at some point, for sure address that and I think we’ll find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW, but that’s not really something I could answer here,” Khan said. “But I think keep watching Dynamite tonight, Rampage on Fridays and you’re going to find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW.”

Khan was also asked what it’s like having the former WWE Divas Champion in AEW so far.

“It’s been tremendous. She’s awesome,” he said. “She’s a huge star and she’s got a great mind for wrestling and she’s already had some really cool ideas and she also has such a great presence and her star power is going to be a real positive for us this year and going forward in future years.”

Saraya and Britt Baker will be at ringside on tonight’s Dynamite Third Anniversary show as Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford and Serena Deeb take on Willow Nightingale, Athena and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.

