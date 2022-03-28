An Interim ROH Women’s World Champion will be crowned at Friday’s Supercard of Honor XV event.

New Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale with the winner being crowned the Interim ROH Women’s World Title.

The winner of Martinez vs. Nightingale will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date to determine the undisputed champion. Purrazzo is unavailable for Supercard of Honor because she is booked for Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches event that same night at WrestleCon. Purrazzo will defend her ROH Women’s World Title and her AAA Reina de Reinas Title in another Champ Champ Challenge at Multiverse of Matches. Khan’s announcement indicates that plans are for her to leave Multiverse of Matches with the ROH title.

On a related note, Khan made another tweet to plug the Supercard of Honor card, but it’s interesting that he did not mention Ninja Mack and Joe Hendry. They were announced for Supercard of Honor before Khan bought the company, but their opponents were never announced. The ROH website still has both men advertised for the show.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place this Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV and HonorClub. Below is the current card, along with Khan’s tweets:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA

