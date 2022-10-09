AEW President Tony Khan recently joined DAZN for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, where Khan would be asked about what he would do if AEW didn’t have Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, or Bryan Danielson on his roster. Here is what he had to say:

How challenging AEW would be without Chris Jeicho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson:

“I think it’d be very challenging. If you looked at many teams, and took three players off of them, three of the most featured and productive players on the team, I think those teams would struggle.”

Compares Danielson, Mox, and Jericho to NBA legends:

“If you take [Larry] Bird, [Kevin] McHale, and ]Robert] Parish, or Magic Johnson, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], and [James] Worthy, or [Michael] Jordan, [Scottie] Pippen, and [Dennis] Rodman off [their] different sports teams [and] you took those three most productive players off. These (Danielson, Jericho, and Moxley) are three of the most productive players on our team. A lot of great people contribute to the show, but they are three of the most important for sure.”