After being sidelined since June due to concussion-related issues, Adam Cole announced he is back on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Cole last wrestled at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in June for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White.

During a recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Khan noted that Cole’s comeback is a “dream come true” for all involved.

“Well, I don’t think he ever [ruled out returning to the ring]. Certainly, it was a very challenging recovery, and they were points where, I’m sure, he had to question if he was going to make it back or, you know, what he was putting himself through because, like he said, he didn’t leave the house to do anything but brain therapy,” said Tony. “He wanted it so bad. He wants so bad to come back to AEW, to get back in the ring and wrestle for the fans on Wednesdays on TBS, and Fridays on TNT. That’s his dream. For us, it’s a dream come true having Adam Cole be a part of the AEW roster. It’s very exciting that he’s getting closer and closer to making a comeback. It’s a really inspirational story, and people don’t even know the half of it yet. I’m excited for people to find out more about what Adam Cole has been through.”

