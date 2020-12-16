AEW President Tony Khan took to his Twitter account to thank fans for making last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite a success.

The show did its highest-rated show of 2020 with a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic. He also hyped this week’s show by writing the following:

Thank you to everyone supporting #AEWDynamite in 2020! We did our biggest rating of the year last week & we’re back Live tomorrow night with a huge show, #AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a No DQ title eliminator, @Sting will be here & a card full of big matches!