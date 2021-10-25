The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have challenged AEW President Tony Khan to a match at AEW Full Gear.

After Saturday’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando, The Acclaimed came out with Caster taking shots at Cody Rhodes and others in his latest freestyle. Khan then sent out CM Punk, -1 and others to take The Acclaimed out. This wasn’t the first dark segment between Khan and The Acclaimed in recent months.

Caster re-tweeted footage from the post-Dynamite segment today and called Khan out, presumably for a tag team match at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 13 in Minneapolis.

“In typical fashion, Tony Khan sent out his goons, led by CM Punk, to attack the Acclaimed [angry face emoji] So we’re challenging @TonyKhan to a tag team match at Full Gear!,” Caster wrote.

It remains to be seen if Khan will answer the challenge, or who his tag team partner might be, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Caster’s full tweet below:

🙈 IN CASE YOU MISSED IT 🙈 Here's my 🔥 freestyle from after #AEWDynamite In typical fashion, Tony Khan sent out his goons, led by CM Punk, to attack the Acclaimed 😡 So we're challenging @TonyKhan to a tag team match at Full Gear!@Bowens_Official @AEW#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/sUCiw5dexf — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) October 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.