Tony Nese made an appearance on ‎Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

His dream opponents in AEW:

“I mean there are obvious ones. You look at CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. But I can’t wait to get back in the ring with Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Ethan Page, these are guys I have wrestled on the independents. We hit it off there and our chemistry was amazing. I can’t wait to be able to have those matches we had in front of 100 people, but now in front of thousands. But it’s an open field. One week I could be wrestling an extra, but the next it could be CM Punk.”

What he wants his character to be:

“So the premiere athlete is still going to be who I am and what I represent. But I do want it to be a little bit more of a serious thing rather than, ‘Hey, look at my abs.’ I love being booed and flexing, but at the same time, I switched up my look to where I am wearing more branded stuff. In WWE, I was just trying to pop by getting gear that just looked good. I wore a jacket because they told me I needed something up top. They said, ‘You should wear something, but don’t cover up anything.’ For one show, I wore a He-Man type thing, but nobody thought it looked cool. Vince said, ‘Is he wearing a bra out there?’ Straight after I heard that, I threw it into the garbage. But now, I think this is getting old and it doesn’t represent me. I want to be taken more seriously. I want to be my own brand. That’s the attitude I’m going in with. I still will be kissing my biceps and flexing though.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription