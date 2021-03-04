Last night legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76 following medical issues that became worsened once Crockett contracted COVID-19. WWE, AEW, and IMPACT would later issue statements celebrating the promoter’s life and his affect on the industry.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone took it a step further issuing his own personal statement on Twitter attributing all of his success to Crockett. He writes, “Today my heart breaks with the passing of Jim Crockett. Everything I have become, professionally is because of him and his family. His sister, Frances, hired me to do baseball in 1982, a year later, Jimmy decided to give me a shot at wrestling. He made me what I am today.”

Check out his statement below.