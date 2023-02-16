Tony Schiavone doesn’t think the backstage drama in AEW is that big of a deal since it’s a problem that has been happening in wrestling for a while.

The AEW commentator and correspondent discussed this topic during the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he also talks about the shared problem that every wrestling company has, which is leaving a good number of talent on the sidelines. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says there is a shared problem that all wrestling companies have:

WWE has it, we have it in AEW, we had it back in WCW … guys that’ll show up and just go to catering, they’ve nothing to do. I think it’s a problem with sports teams, and I consider us a sports team. I bet you there are problems in the NFL, I bet there are players that think they should be playing and don’t get to play.

Why backstage drama isn’t that big of a deal in wrestling:

There’s always drama in the locker room. … For Dave [Meltzer] to write about it like, ‘oh it’s something new,’ is bullsh*t. It goes on all the time, and therefore I don’t think it’s as big of an issue as Dave made it out to be.

