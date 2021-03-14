AEW commentator and legendary play-by-play man Tony Schiavone announced on Twitter that in two days he will be launching a kickstarter for his new graphic novel “Butts in Seats: The Tony Schiavone Story,” which will chronicle Schiavone’s story in the pro-wrestling industry.

Schiavone also enlists the help of AEW rising star Ricky Starks, who cut the following promo along with this tweet that reads, “In two days we will begin the Kickstarter for the graphic novel about my journey in wrestling. Go to http://buttsinseatscomic.com for more information. This one is @starkmanjones approved.”

In two days we will begin the Kickstarter for the graphic novel about my journey in wrestling. Go to https://t.co/3V4YgHNjWX for more information. This one is @starkmanjones approved. @SourcePtPress pic.twitter.com/gQSo11NLYI — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 14, 2021

Check out the link to the kickstarter here.