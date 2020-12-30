AEW commentator Tony Schiavone was the latest guest on the What Happened When show to talk about the death of superstar Brodie Lee, where Schiavone revealed that AEW signed Lee’s son, Brodie Jr, to a legitimate contract with the company.

Knowing Brodie was very sick and it was the holidays and knowing it was going to be very difficult for him to ‘kick out,’ [AEW] brought little Brodie to TV and wrestling is his life. They made him a member of the Dark Order, they put a mask on him, he came out with a kendo stick and beat up a lot of people. They signed him to a contract, legitimately signed him to a contract. When he gets of age, he’ll be with AEW. They have taken care of him. He follows guys around in the back and becomes part of us. He gets involved with the guys, sits in Gorilla position, comes out with the mask and does some crazy things. The roster loved Brodie and we are family.

You can listen to Schiavone’s full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)