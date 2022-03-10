AEW commentator and interviewer Tony Schiavone took to Twitter to comment on his segment with Lord William Regal on last night’s Dynamite, which saw the former NXT commissioner talk about their friendship. Schiavone writes, “I have experience many wonderful moments in my time in @AEW but this! THIS is one of the best ever. I love @RealKingRegal I cannot express how much he means to me.”

Ethan Page was also active on Twitter to congratulate his Men of the Year partner, Scorpio Sky, after he won the TNT championship in last night’s Dynamite main event. Page writes, “Tonight brought me to tears. What a moment.”