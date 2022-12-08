On the latest edition of Ask Tony Anything on AdFreeShows AEW star commentator and interviewer Tony Schiavone spoke about some of his backstage duties with the promotion, which now includes him defusing any potential conflicts between talents, a problem the company has been having a lot of over the past few months. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he has taken on even more duties backstage for AEW:

That’s kind of what I’ve been doing, a lot of organizational things. We went back and forth with the production truck today and one of the talents about how we are going to do this interview that’s going to happen on Wednesday, and I had to kind of organize that.

How he plays peacemaker between two talents who are not getting along:

I’m also one that will get with wrestlers, and when two wrestlers have a problem with each other, I’m kind of the person that talks to him. On how he tries to defuse potential conflicts among coaches or talent: “So here I come in, say, ‘Okay, you f***ers, get the f*** together. We got a f***ing TV show [to do].

