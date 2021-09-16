During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, there was an in-ring promo with Adam Cole and Tony Schiavone was supposed to interview him. Cole told him to stay away from his girlfriend, Britt Baker, and to get out of his ring.

The AEW announcer took a little bit longer than usual to get out of the ring.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Schiavone revealed that he was moving slowly for a reason.

“Adam gets with me and says, ‘we need to address this on camera.’ I said, ‘Yeah, we do.’ We talked through what we’re going to say. He said, ‘I’m going to call you a nerd. Fans are going to pop because they know that I am really a nerd.’ He went out and told me to get out, but he didn’t say ‘nerd.’ I’m standing there and he goes, ‘Get out.’ I’m looking at him (mumbles nerd) and he goes, ‘Get out, nerd!’ I reminded him of saying ‘nerd.’ We go to the back and Tony (Khan) says, ‘you didn’t get out quick enough. If he’s threatening you, you need to get out quicker.’ I said, ‘there was a line that he was not hitting. I was waiting for him to hit the fucking line.’ I don’t know if it came across for me saying ‘nerd’ first to him, but that’s how it went.”

