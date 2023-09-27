Coach Prime bumps shoulders with AEW stars.

Swerve Strickland and Trios Champion Anthony Bowens both shared photos alongside football legend Deion Sanders ahead of this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Broomfield, Colorado. Sanders, who has been making waves as the coach of University Of Colorado, is widely considered one of the greatest defensive backs and return-men in NCAA and NFL history.

Swerve will be holding a contract signing with Adam Page ahead of their match at WreslteDream. To hype the segment up he shares the photo with Sanders and writes, “”Contract signing tonight will be PRIME TIME.”

Meanwhile, Bowens reminds the world that everyone, including Coach Prime, loves The Acclaimed.

