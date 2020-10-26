AAA announced details for their upcoming TripleMania 28 extravaganza at a press conference earlier today according to Luchablog. The Mexico-based promotion says their biggest show of the year is still pending approval from the Arena Ciudad de Mexico health conditions, but hope to hold the event in December.

Also announced was that AEW superstar Kenny Omega would be appearing at the event to defend the AAA Mega championship against Laredo Kid, a title that Omega has held since 2019 and defended on several episodes of AEW programming.

You can find full details on the press conference here.