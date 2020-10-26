It looks like the WWE NXT brand will have a presence at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view again this year.

A graphic for the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view was shown during last night’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, using the same logo as last year’s pay-per-view. The logo features red for RAW, yellow for NXT and NXT UK, and blue for SmackDown.

The 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view featured Triple Threat matches with RAW vs. NXT vs. SmackDown. The black & yellow brand took home the bragging rights from the pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the three brands this year, but we will keep you updated.

On a related note, PWInsider has confirmed that the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. As noted earlier today, the current contract for the Amway Center will expire on Tuesday, November 24. There had been some speculation on the Survivor Series location, but it looks like the last shows to be held at the Amway Center will be the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22, and the post-Survivor Series RAW the next night. You can click here for the latest on WWE leaving the Amway Center and taking The ThunderDome with them.

