Top Impact Wrestling stars are set for a big NJPW title match next month.

NJPW has announced that Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and Josh Alexander will work the NJPW Destruction In Ryogoku event at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, October 9. They will challenge NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii.

The match was made after Tanahashi called on Impact to send three of their best stars to go for the gold. He wanted revenge after coming up short against Shelley at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United II on August 20. The challenge was issued on September 9 after the champions retained over Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Tiger Mask and Togi Makabe at the NJPW Road To Destruction Day 2 event in Tokyo, and now it is official. September 9 was the second title defense for Okada, Tanahashi and Ishii since they won the titles from Strong Style at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 3. Their first title defense came on June 4 at NJPW Dominion 6.4 In Osaka-Jo Hall as they retained over ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, new AEW International Champion Jon Moxley and Shota Umino.

NJPW Destruction In Ryogoku will be the first trip to Japan for Alexander.

Below is the updated card for NJPW Destruction In Ryogoku:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA defends against EVIL

* NEVER Openweight Champion David Finlay defends against Tama Tonga

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defends in a Triple Threat against Mike Bailey and Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd) defend against Hikuleo and El Phantasmo

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney) defend against The Jetsetters (Kushida, Kevin Knight)

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii defend against Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and Josh Alexander

* Tanga Loa vs. Chase Owens

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.