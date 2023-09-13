The September 15 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey in a match for the Global Heritage Invitational

* Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley and Dani Palmer. They actually filmed this match with the show open, not Bate vs. Dempsey. The double team finish came after Paxley refused to tag in, abandoning Palmer

* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe

* Luca Crusifino defeated Ikemen Jiro

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.