WWE has announced matches and a segment for tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s SmackDown to address his challenger for Clash at The Castle, Drew McIntyre. McIntyre will also be on the show.

SmackDown will also feature a Gauntlet Match to determine the Clash at The Castle challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. Superstars announced for the Gauntlet include Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Xia Li, Aliyah, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser has also been announced for SmackDown. If Nakamura can win, he will earn a future title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.