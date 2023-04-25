Two top stars from NJPW have been announced for an upcoming AJPW event.
The news was broken by AJPW on Twitter, where they revealed that BUSHI and former IWGP World Champion Tetsuya Naito from Los Ingobernables De Japon will be competing on the final day of the Champion Carnival tournament. The event takes place on May 7th at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. Naito and BUSHI’s opponents have yet to be announced.
／
【📣特報🔥】
ロス・インゴ・ベルナブレス・デ・ハポン参戦‼️
＼
全日本プロレス
5.7大田区総合体育館大会に
新日本プロレス
◆内藤哲也選手
◆BUSHI選手
の特別参戦が決定致しました👁🗨
5.7大田区大会にどうぞご期待ください！
※対戦カードは決定次第お知らせ#ajpw #njpw pic.twitter.com/DV2VplgiDM
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) April 25, 2023
On June 9th NJPW, AJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH present their “All Together Again” joint event. Full details about that show can be found here.