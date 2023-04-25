Two top stars from NJPW have been announced for an upcoming AJPW event.

The news was broken by AJPW on Twitter, where they revealed that BUSHI and former IWGP World Champion Tetsuya Naito from Los Ingobernables De Japon will be competing on the final day of the Champion Carnival tournament. The event takes place on May 7th at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. Naito and BUSHI’s opponents have yet to be announced.

On June 9th NJPW, AJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH present their “All Together Again” joint event. Full details about that show can be found here.