A new segment and match have been announced for the special Roadblock edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Grayson Waller’s feud with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels continued at the end of this week’s NXT show as Waller hijacked the production truck, saying he was taking a page out of DX’s playbook. Waller went on about how he runs the show, and he will become Mr. Stand & Deliver in the same way Michaels is Mr. WrestleMania. Waller then suggested a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at Roadblock, with Michaels as his guest.

Roadblock will also feature a Jailhouse Street Fight to end the feud between Tony D’Angelo and Dijak. Tony D defeated Von Wagner on this week’s show and then issued the challenge, giving Dijak one week to respond, or else Tony and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will come looking for him.

We noted before how Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez agreed to have a match before Stand & Deliver, believed to be held at Roadblock. That match was officially announced for Roadblock tonight, following a training session between Satomura and Perez. This will be the second singles bout between Satomura and Perez as the September 6, 2022 edition of NXT TV saw Satomura defeat Perez in just over 11 minutes.

The special Roadblock edition of NXT TV will air live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, March 7. Below is the updated card, along with related clips from tonight’s show:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

Jailhouse Street Fight

Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.