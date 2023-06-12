WWE has announced its return to Germany later this year for another tour.

The promotion confirmed dates for house shows this October in Munich, Cologne, Hamburg, and Berlin. Those advertised for the tour include World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Cody Rhodes, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

WWE returns to Europe on June 30 for an episode of SmackDown in London, England, the night before they host Money in the Bank in London at the 02 Arena, the first time the PLE has taken place in the UK.