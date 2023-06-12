The official poster for WWE Money In The Bank is out ahead of the show.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is featured on the poster. Rollins’ opponent at the show has yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

WHC Seth Rollins graces this years official 2023 WWE #MITB poster. pic.twitter.com/YqJiI4yF1q — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 10, 2023

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, and will air live on Peacock. Here is the current card:

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. TBA – Men’s Money in the Bank Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBA – Women’s Money in the Bank Match