WWE fans can expect to see Seth Rollins make his return to NXT soon after fellow former NXT Champion Bron Breakker challenged him.

Breakker ended last week’s show by issuing a match challenge to the World Heavyweight Champion. WWE has yet to confirm when Rollins will return.

However, the Boozer, aka #BWE, which has broken previous WWE stories, noted that Rollins would be on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Updated WWE NXT Card

Heritage Cup: Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer

Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

Tyler Bate, Wes Lee, and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy & The Dyad

Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

Dabba-Kato vs. Axiom and Scrypts in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match