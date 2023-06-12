WWE fans can expect to see Seth Rollins make his return to NXT soon after fellow former NXT Champion Bron Breakker challenged him.
Breakker ended last week’s show by issuing a match challenge to the World Heavyweight Champion. WWE has yet to confirm when Rollins will return.
However, the Boozer, aka #BWE, which has broken previous WWE stories, noted that Rollins would be on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.
Updated WWE NXT Card
Heritage Cup: Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer
Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov
Tyler Bate, Wes Lee, and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy & The Dyad
Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade
Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade
Dabba-Kato vs. Axiom and Scrypts in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match