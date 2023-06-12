Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is slated to work Saturday’s house show from Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Heritage Bank Center.

His last match was at Night of Champions last month, where Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat Reigns and Solo Sikoa to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

The arena is advertising him defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Rey Mysterio in addition to appearances by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Owens, Zayn, and more.

Reigns is advertised for Smackdown events on June 16, June 30, July 7, July 21, and July 28, in addition to the July 1 Money in the Bank and August 5 SummerSlam PLEs. He will also work the Mexico City house show on July 22.