It’s believed that some longtime WWE NXT Superstars may be released soon with the revamp coming to the brand.

As noted, it was revealed this week that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will be producing NXT as a part of the revamp coming later this month. You can click here for details from that report.

In an update, word via Wrestling Observer Radio is that part of the changes will apparently involve the release of some top talents who have been with the brand for a while.

It was noted that there are names on the chopping block, and ones being discussed for cuts are a lot of the wrestlers who have been there for a long time.

