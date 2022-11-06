Drew McIntyre wrestled at Crown Jewel while extremely sick.

PWInsider.com reports that the top WWE star has been sick with the flu for the past few days. However, he still made the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia to push through the match at Crown Jewel.

The report noted that while McIntyre had the choice to stay home, he was adamant that no matter what, he would make it to the pay-per-view and work the match as scheduled.

At the show, McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match.