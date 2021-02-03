The trailer for the sci-fi movie Cosmic Sin has been released, starring Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo and WWE RAW Superstar Lana, among others.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters, On Demand and On Digital on Friday, March 12.

The trailer for Cosmic Sin can be seen below. Lana is barely featured in the trailer and her face is not shown, but she can be seen firing a weapon at the 1:47 mark. Her character appears with the yellow braids in her hair. She previously noted on Instagram that she plays a sniper in the movie.

Lana revealed back in March of last year that she was working on the movie in Atlanta, Georgia, as she posted a behind-the-scenes video to YouTube, and several photos to Instagram. Like other movie she has appeared in, she is billed under her real name in this movie – CJ Perry.

Below is the movie synopsis and trailer, along with some of Lana’s related Instagram and YouTube posts from back when they were filming:

Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late.

