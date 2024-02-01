Trick Williams reflects on the crowd reaction he received on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

Williams received a hero’s welcome when he came out on the blue-brand to save Carmelo Hayes from a beatdown. The former NXT North American Champion admitted how special that was for him during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio.

Honestly, it’s a dream come true (reaction he received at 1/26 WWE SmackDown). I think that’s the feeling that every wrestler wants to feel. Running out when you hear your music being played. So, beyond my imagination. Who thinks their first debut is gonna sound like that? So, I’m grateful for it.

Williams will be taking on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at this Saturday’s Vengeance Day premium live event.