TNA continues to cement its return in the world of wrestling.

Scott D’Amore has been presenting all of the champions of his brand, formerly known as Impact, with new TNA branded gold. The latest to receive a new belt was Knockouts champion Trinity Fatu, who joined the promotion back in May of 2023 and has been a headlining act ever since.

.@ScottDAmore presents @TheTrinity_Fatu with the brand new TNA Knockouts World Championship. Subscribe to TNA+ with plans that include this Saturday's TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/Fgwmvzkd9B — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2024

Trinity will be defending the TNA Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace at this weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. You can check out an updated lineup below.

-Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose for the TNA World Title

-have Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Title

-have Chris Sabin (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida for the TNA X Division Title

-ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) for the TNA World Tag Team Titles

-Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna in a Knockouts Ultimate X match

-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

-Dirty Dango vs. PCO

-Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve in a NO DQ match for the TNA Digital Media Title

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian

-Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin