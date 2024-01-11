Tony Schiavone gives his thoughts on AEW’s new world champion, Samoa Joe.

Schiavone spoke about the King of Television taking his throne during a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast. He says that Joe is a “pro’s pro,” and will be a great leader as champion as he always has been everywhere else he’s wrestled.

It was a great match. I’m thrilled that Samoa Joe is our champion because backstage-wise, he’s a pro’s pro. There’s nobody backstage that is better and a leader backstage for the boys than Samoa Joe. He leads by example. I think it’s a great move to have him as our world champion. I’m all about Samoa Joe.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Schiavone threw praise to Eddie Kingston and complimented The Mad King on his match against Jon Moxley at AEW Worlds End. You can read his thoughts on that here.

