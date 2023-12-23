WWE New Year’s Revolution is returning.

On Friday, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced via social media that WWE will be bringing back their New Year’s Revolution label for the first time since 2007.

The name was also used for a WWE Live Tour in 2020.

The announcement came as part of the announcement of WWE New Year’s Knockout Week, a special week long list of programming that includes WWE Day 1, NXT New Year’s Evil, Best of WWE’s The Bump, Best Of WWE 2023 and WWE Preview Special 2024, as well as SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution.

“6 can’t-miss shows. 1 epic week,” he wrote via X. “We’re ringing in 2024 with WWE New Year’s Knockout Week: a full slate of

WWE programming to kick the new year off right. It all starts one week from Monday with WWE Raw Day One and ends with SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution…”

He concluded, “Are you ready?”