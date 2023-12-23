WWE SmackDown Results 12/22/23

Resch Center

Green Bay, Wisconsin

AJ Styles, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Nick Aldis Segment

AJ Styles: Randy Orton wants Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. LA Knight wants Roman Reigns, any time, any place, anywhere, and I don’t blame either one of them. And I don’t give a damn about Randy Orton or LA Knight. Understand this, I am number one when it comes to getting hands on Roman Reigns. I want Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

LA Knight: Let me talk to you. I didn’t come out here to argue with you about who’s going to get Roman Reigns, first. If it’s Randy Orton, if it’s you, because there’s nothing to argue about. You got to consider something, right now. After what happened to me at Crown Jewel, I’ll tell you what, you can have Roman Reigns, after I get him, first. Because I’ll put it to you like this, Roman Reigns is going to get this man, first, with everybody saying, LA Knight. But, considering what happened last week, the first one on my list damn sure could be AJ Styles, yeah.

AJ Styles: Oh, you forget so easily that you stepped over my dead body to get a match with Cena, to tag against The Bloodline, and then get your match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. You or anyone else that gets in my way, I’ll drop them too.

Randy Orton: I can appreciate the both of you, and the issues that you have with Roman Reigns, the issues you have with The Bloodline. But, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, they put me on the shelf for eighteen months. Now, I enjoyed being at home, boys, but I was missing my second home, which is right here in this ring. And I’m going to tell you something, right now. Nothing is going to get in my way, so, frankly, here it goes.

LA Knight: Hold on. You just wait a second. No disrespect, but let me go ahead and point something out, right now. The Bloodline took you and you out. Does anybody remember them taking me out? Nah-Nah. Which means I’m bullet proof at this point. You guys have fallen at the feet of The Bloodline. You guys take every bit out of The Bloodline that you want to, come along for the ride, but I got Roman Reigns.

Nick Aldis: Gentlemen. Sorry for the interruption, if I could have your attention, please, just for one moment, because this, in fact, is the situation that we have found ourselves in, isn’t it? Because the way I see it, each of you has a legitimate claim to face Roman Reigns, so I decided that I’m going to give you a legitimate opportunity to earn the right to face Roman Reigns, next. So, in two weeks, we present, SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. And at that event, it will be AJ Styles versus LA Knight versus Randy Orton in a triple threat match. The winner gets Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles: Fine. Whatever it takes to get to Roman Reigns. So, I’ll see you two at New Year’s Revolution. And in my match with Solo Sikoa, if anyone gets close to this ring, I’ll take you out, too.

First Match: Bianca BelAir, Shotzi Blackheart, Zelina Vega, and Mia Yim vs. Damage CTRL w/Dakota Kai In A Holiday Havoc Match

A massive brawl breaks out before the bell rings. BelAir repeatedly stomps on Sky’s chest. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from BelAir. BelAir dives over Sky. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Sky. BelAir goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sky lands back on her feet. Sky grabs BelAir’s braid. Sky cartwheels around BelAir. Sky taunts BelAir. Sky drops down on the canvas. BelAir dropkicks Sky. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Bayley stomps on BelAir’s back. Bayley kicks BelAir out of the ring. Blackheart kicks Bayley in the gut. Blackheart grabs a steel chair. Bayley rocks Blackheart with a forearm smash. Bayley places the chair in the corner. Blackheart blocks The Snap Vertical Suplex. Blackheart goes for a drop toe hold, but Bayley counters with another forearm. Blackheart ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Blackheart with a Cazadora Rollup for a two count.

Blackheart slaps Bayley in the chest. Blackheart with a deep arm-drag. Blackheart with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blackheart follows that with a Back Senton Splash off the chair. Blackheart lands The Suicide Dive. Kendo Stick Party. BelAir and Blackheart bring out a table from under the ring. Bayley attacks BelAir from behind. Bayley and Sky attack BelAir and Blackheart with the table. Quadruple SuperPlex’s. Sky goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Vega counters with a DDT on the floor. Asuka delivers her combination offense. Yim blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Yim PowerBombs Asuka. Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count.

BelAir rolls Bayley over for a two count. BelAir kicks Bayley in the gut. BelAir dumps Bayley out of the ring. Sky rolls BelAir over for a two count. Sky with The Shotei. BelAir answers with a toe kick. BelAir puts a gift box over Sky’s head. BelAir puts Sky on her shoulders. Blackheart with The Doomsday Dropkick for a two count. Sane clocks Blackheart with The Trash Can Spinning Back Fist. Sane throws Blackheart into the Christmas tree. Vega attacks Sane with the chair. Kai throws pumpkin pie at Vega. Asuka blinds Vega with the blue mist. Bayley with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Damage CTRL gangs up on BelAir. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn go after The Kabuki Warriors. Gory Bomb/Flatliner Combination on the floor. BelAir decks Bayley with a back elbow smash. Bayley goes for The Bayley to Belly, but BelAir lands back on her feet. BelAir hits The KOD. Sky responds with The MoonSault. Yim drops Sky with Eat Defeat. Yim connects with The Diving Senton Splash through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir, Shotzi Blackheart, Zelina Vega, and Mia Yim via Pinfall

– We see Jimmy Uso giving Solo Sikoa advice in The Bloodline locker room. Roman Reigns wants to talk to Nick Aldis.

Second Match: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Butch For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lee grabs a side headlock. Butch whips Lee across the ring. Lee rolls Butch over for a two count. Butch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lee dodges The Pump Kick. Misfired Toe Kicks. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Butch rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Butch brings Lee down to the mat. Butch with a double knee drop on the left shoulder of Lee. Butch starts working on his joint manipulation game. Butch stomps on the left elbow of Lee. Butch unloads three knife edge chops. Butch whips Lee across the ring. Lee ducks a clothesline from Butch. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Butch. Combination Cabron. Butch slaps Lee in the chest. Lee responds with a Pop Up SuperKick. Butch regroups on the outside. Lee goes for a Suicide Dive, but Butch counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Butch hits The X-Plex on the ring apron.

Butch has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Butch starts bending Lee’s fingers. Butch continues to stomp on the left elbow of Lee. Butch stomps on Lee’s fingers. Lee avoids The Apron MoonSault. Lee with a Hurricanrana to the outside. Lee rolls Butch back into the ring. Lee with The Shibata Dropkick. Lee goes for a SitOut PowerBomb, but Butch lands back on his feet. Butch with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Chop Exchange. Lee kicks Butch in the face. Butch responds with a vicious forearm. Butch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. German Suplex Exchange. Butch with a Roundhouse Kick. Butch goes for The Bitter End, but Lee lands back on his feet. Lee flips over a clothesline from Butch. Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee gets Butch tied up in the tree of woe. Butch snaps Lee’s fingers. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Butch with a Pop Up Forearm. Butch goes for The Bitter End, but Lee counters with The Canadian Destroyer. Lee connects with Operation Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, Lee shakes hands with Butch.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Dragon Lee via Pinfall

Roman Reigns & Nick Aldis Segment

Roman Reigns: How did you know if I wasn’t talking about you?

Nick Aldis: All due respect, I’m not sure I care if you were.

Roman Reigns: Okay. You booked the triple threat match? And you booked Solo vs AJ?

Nick Aldis: I did.

Roman Reigns: Those are some pretty good ideas. You want to know what would’ve been a better idea? If you ran it all by me, first. You see, I’m the Tribal Chief, The Head Of The Table, everything goes through me, and I need you to understand that. Adam Pearce understood that.

Nick Aldis: Now you’re just trying to hurt my feelings. Roman, you have seemed to forget that I’m an executive. I don’t have feelings. But since we’re on the subject of Adam, he’s more of a middle management type. I’m the general manager. The buck stops with me. I’m the sharp end of the stick-on SmackDown now. And speaking of Solo, he’s a big boy. I mean, he took care of John Cena. He took care of John Cena in a way that I don’t even recall you taking care of John Cena. So, I’m looking forward Solo Sikoa take on AJ Styles, just like I’m so looking forward to that triple threat match. And I’m absolutely looking forward to the winner of that match facing you at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But I appreciate the invitation, I look forward to more productive dialogue. I really hope that we can get to know each other, better.

Third Match: Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Number One Contenders Tournament For The WWE United States Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens backs Hayes into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens applies a side headlock. Chain grappling exchange. Hayes with a top wrist lock takedown. Owens puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Side Headlock Exchange. Owens whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes runs into Owens. Hayes with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Leg Sweep Exchange. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Owens. Owens swats away a dropkick from Hayes. Owens goes for a Senton Splash, but Hayes ducks out of the way. Hayes dropkicks Owens. Hayes pops back on his feet. Owens with a blistering chop. Owens is putting the boots to Hayes. Owens is lighting up Haye’s chest. Hayes with forearm shivers. Owens drops down on the canvas. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens with a Running Senton Splash. Owens whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Owens launches Hayes over the top rope. Hayes pulls Owens out of the ring. Hayes slams Owens head on the ring apron. Owens avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Owens sends Hayes back first into the steel ring steps.

Owens has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hayes with a chop/forearm combination. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes dives over Owens. Hayes with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hayes with The Axe Kick for a two count. Owens goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Owens decks Hayes with a back elbow smash. Owens with a chop/forearm combination. Hayes answers with a Pump Kick. Hayes drops Owens with The La Mistica for a two count. Owens nails Hayes with The Draping Spike DDT for a two count. SuperKick Exchange. Owens kicks Hayes in the gut. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Owens kicks Hayes in the face. Owens with two knife edge chops. Owens whips Hayes across the ring. Owens avoids The Springboard Clothesline. Owens with an Inside Out Lariat. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Hayes counters with The CodeBreaker. Hayes goes for Nothing But Net, but Owens ducks out of the way. Owens delivers The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Owens with The Swanton Bomb. Owens connects with The Stunner to pickup the victory. After the match, Owens shakes hands with Hayes.

Winner: Kevin Owens via Pinfall

– AJ Styles looked completely disinterested in talking to The OC.

Fourth Match: Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley w/The Street Profits In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Number One Contenders Tournament For The WWE United States Championship

