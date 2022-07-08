WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to Twitter this week to praise SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that McAfee has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Triple H reacted to the announcement and expressed major admiration for the “jacked” former NFL kicker.

“Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he “gets it” & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!),” Triple H wrote.

The comments were re-tweeted by Interim WWE Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon.

McAfee is currently feuding with Happy Baron Corbin for a match at WWE SummerSlam, but he will be missing tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode, as revealed earlier today.

