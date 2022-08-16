WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H took to Twitter today to praise the WWE NXT brand and promote tonight’s NXT Heatwave special.

“There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe on #WWERaw and #Smackdown… but wanted to share thoughts on the great work the talent and coaches @WWENXT have been doing and the matches at #NXTHeatwave tonight on @USA_Network. #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Triple H then commented on why he thinks Giovanni Vinci vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will be special tonight.

“Consistency is a characteristic of any great performer. @Carmelo_WWE has been just that. As #WWENXT North American Champion, he’s been equal parts entertaining and impressive in the ring. @VinciWWE knows what it takes to win, and I think this match will be special. #NXTHeatwave,” he tweeted.

Heatwave will feature Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Street Fight. If Escobar wins, Legado del Fantasma is free from NXT 2.0, and if Escobar loses, he is banned from the brand. Triple H commented on how Escobar and Tony D have thrived in their roles.

He wrote, “No matter how experienced you are, leading a group of your peers is difficult. You have to be equal parts teammate and visionary. BOTH @EscobarWWE and @TonyDangeloWWE have thrived in that role and have discovered a lot about themselves in this process. #NXTHeatwave”

The rivalry between former best friends and tag team partners will also continue tonight as Cora Jade locks up with Roxanne Perez. Triple H believes this is just the beginning of another fabled tale in NXT.

“You don’t fight with anyone harder than your best friend. (Right, @ShawnMichaels?) For both @CoraJadeWWE @roxanne_wwe, the sky is the limit and while this match may seem a personal vendetta, I think it is just the beginning of another fabled tale of the #WWENXT Women’s Division,” he wrote.

Triple H then commented on Zoey Stark’s big week as she prepares to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose tonight, then make her SmackDown debut on Friday with Nikkita Lyons vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville in a first round match for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. He said this will be another big step for Stark’s growth and development, while Rose continues to solidify her position at the top of the NXT women’s division.

“@ZoeyStarkWWE’s week is packed. Not only does she tag with @nikkita_wwe in the #WomensTagTitles tournament on #Smackdown, but tonight she faces @WWE_MandyRose for the #WWENXT Women’s Championship. Another massive step in her growth and development…,” he wrote. Triple H continued, “…but since coming to #WWENXT, @WWE_MandyRose has demonstrated to everyone the kind of dedication she has always brought to her career. In what is now a record reign, she has solidified her position at the top of women’s division and for good reason. #NXTHeatwave”

Finally, The Game praised NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his challenger, JD McDonagh.

“The list of #WWENXT Champions features competitors throughout the entirety of our industry’s landscape. @bronbreakkerwwe, to many, was thrust into his role as ‘top dog’ but has grown immensely as not only the person with the title, but a student of the game. #NXTHeatwave,” he wrote. He continued, “All the while, @Jordan_Devlin1 continues to level up. The audience is familiar with his skill in the ring, his journey through @NXTUK and the passion and guts he brings to each performance. He’s entered into a new landscape & embraced it. I’m excited to see these two tonight.”

Triple H ended his NXT Heatwave Twitter thread by wishing good luck to the NXT Superstars, and reminding fans to tune in. He attached the official Heatwave promotional poster to the final tweet.

“So … good luck to each and every performer tonight on #NXTHeatwave … be sure to tune in TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @USA_Network! #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT 2.0 special and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

