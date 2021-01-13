As noted earlier, the full bracket and list of teams has been announced for the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Triple H took to Twitter and hyped up the tournament.

“Looking forward to what this field will do… this #DustyClassic will bring some epic matchups. #WWENXT,” he wrote.

You can click here for the full bracket and list of participating tag teams. Below is Triple H’s tweet:

Looking forward to what this field will do… this #DustyClassic will bring some epic matchups. #WWENXT https://t.co/zAltZw41Jg — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2021

