As noted, it was revealed at today’s media tour of the new WWE NXT UK set at BT Sport TV studios in London, England that “God of War” by Wargasm will be the new theme song for the brand.

Triple H took to Twitter today and commented on Wargasm joining the NXT Loud roster for what he called a new era for the NXT UK brand.

“@NXTUK is a brand that represents more than in-ring competition. Its YOUR brand with YOUR Superstars and YOUR sound. Excited to have @thisiswargasmuk join the #NXTLoud roster in this new era of #NXTUK… #WeAreNXTUK,” he wrote.

You can click here for more news, photos and videos from today’s media tour of the NXT UK tapings, and stay tuned for more from the tapings. Below is Triple H’s full tweet:

